Hyderabad: 18-Month-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Car in Jawaharnagar

An 18-month-old girl tragically died after being hit by a car in Jawaharnagar on the city outskirts on Thursday. The toddler was playing outside her house when a car struck her.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. The girl’s family rushed her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead.

Police arrived at the scene and began their investigation. They are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved. Authorities are working to find the driver responsible for the tragic incident.