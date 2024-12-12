Live
District Collectors’ conference with CM begins
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commenced two-day conference with district Collectors at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.
Kadapa : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commenced two-day conference with district Collectors at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. The conference focuses on future goals, action plans and progress reviews.
YSR district Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri attended the event, while Joint Collector Aditi Singh, DRO Vishweshwar Naidu, ZP CEO Obulamma, DPO Rajyalakshmi and other district officials participated in the live telecast from the district Collectorate’s VC Hall.
The CM reviewed welfare and development initiatives during the past six months and provided guidance on achieving ‘Swarnandhra Pradesh - 2047 Vision’. Discussions included RTGS, grievance redressal, village and ward secretariats, and public perception management. Sectoral reviews were conducted on agriculture, horticulture, forest resources, and more.
On Thursday, the focus will shift to industries, IT, investments, infrastructure, health, and other key areas. This is the second Collectors’ conference held under the NDA government in six months.