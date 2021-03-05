Amitabh Bachchan Drops An Empowering Note Post His Eye Surgery

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan has undergone eye surgery a couple of days ago… As this legendary actor always stays active on social media, he once again dropped an empowering note on his Twitter page and inspired all his fans…





T 3832 -

"Just because we are struggling doesn't mean we are failing."

~ ef K



क्यूँकि की हम संघर्ष कर रहे हैं ; इसका ये मतलब नहीं की हम हार रहे हैं - हमें दुर्बलता का दोष ना दो !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 5, 2021

This post reads, "T 3832 -

"Just because we are struggling doesn't mean we are failing."

~ ef K

क्यूँकि की हम संघर्ष कर रहे हैं ; इसका ये मतलब नहीं की हम हार रहे हैं - हमें दुर्बलता का दोष ना दो !!".

Off late, he dropped another tweet applauding the India Cricket team's fantastic performance in the 4th Test…





T 3831 - Todays date 4.3.,'21 .. 4 3 2 1 .. and a coincidence ..

In the test today India v England ..

Axar took 4

Ashwin took 3

Siraj took 2

Sundar took 1 ..

4 3 2 1 ..

~ from Rafiq B Sh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2021

He wrote, "T 3831 - Todays date 4.3.,'21 .. 4 3 2 1 .. and a coincidence ..

In the test today India v England ..

Axar took 4

Ashwin took 3

Siraj took 2

Sundar took 1 ..

4 3 2 1 ..

~ from Rafiq B Sh".

Well, Amitabh Bachchan also made all his fans known about his health condition post eye surgery through his blog… He wrote, "I am without sight, but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced.. i have sweet company, of them that caress me; they that court me, around in decorated best, be in good health, have I received abundant love, a gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude ... for some time I am but time bound now, for the prayers I get I am folded hands bound yes folded hands bound... ever folded hands bound'."

Speaking about Big B's work front, he will be next seen in Jhund. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Meenu Arora under T-Series and Taandav Films banners. This Nagraj Manjule directorial has Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in other important roles.

This movie is based on the life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of slum soccer. Amitabh Bachchan will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team.

This sports drama will hit the theatres on 18th June, 2021.