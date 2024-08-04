Amma Vodi Sevatarangini to conduct Srinivasa Kalyanam at 108 temples

Live
As part of the 12th anniversary celebrations, Sri Amma Vodi Seva Tarangini Cultural Organisation will organise Srinivasa Kalyana Mahotsavams at 108 temples across East Godavari district.
Rajamahendravaram : As part of the 12th anniversary celebrations, Sri Amma Vodi Seva Tarangini Cultural Organisation will organise Srinivasa Kalyana Mahotsavams at 108 temples across East Godavari district.
This year-long event, named Srivari Pushkara Mahotsavam, will be conducted free of cost at the temples. The expenditure incurred in conducting the Kalyanotsvams will be borne by the cultural organistion.
At a press conference held on Saturday at the Rajahmundry Press Club, Vijaya Swamy, president of the organisation, and Siva Swamy, secretary, and Palakollu Srinivasa Rao, secretary of Bharatiya Samskruti Samuddharana Sansthan along with others, outlined the plans.
Temple committees interested in hosting the event can contact the organisation at 9989032311 or 8520034741 for more details.
The Kalyanotsavam will be held at temples that apply before August 31. Priority will be given to smaller villages and temples, they said.
Temple committees with at least ten members are encouraged to participate. Former MLC Adireddy Apparao and BJP State executive member N Harika have expressed their support for this event.
They highlighted that the event aims to educate the youth about the significance of the Indian marriage system. Kalyanotsava monitoring committee president Muthangi Buchi Ramaiah and Sri Rama Utsava Samiti vice-president Gandepudi Suresh also spoke at the conference.
DV Krishna, A Ramesh, Sai Bharadwaj Kumar, Medisetti Sridevi, Pinninti Hemalatha and Gnaneswari were present.