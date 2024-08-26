Live
Ample opportunities for students with diverse skills
Supreme Court Judge Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha addressing the 12th convocation of Vignan University at Vadlamudi in Guntur district. Vignan Institutions Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah, Vice-Chairman Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and university Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan are also seen.
Guntur: The world is looking for students with diverse skills, said Supreme Court judge Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha.
He was speaking at the 12th convocation of Vignan University at Vadlamudi on Saturday.
The Justice said that every aspect of our lives is experiencing profound revolution, with innovations taking root at every corner. He encouraged students to explore into areas where curiosity leads them and stated that there was no better place for exploration than India.
Vignan Institutions Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah remarked that one should never forget the path taken to reach where they are today.
Honorary doctorates were conferred on founder and chairman of SEC Industries, Hyderabad, D Seshagiri Rao, founder of Lokesh Machines, Hyderabad; Mullapudi Lokeswara Rao and veteran singer and music composer Saluri Koteswara Rao (Koti).
Degrees were awarded to 1,539 students and gold medals were presented to 60 students.
MP and Vignan Institutions vice-chairman Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, Vignan University Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan and Registrar D M S Raghunathan were among those who were present.