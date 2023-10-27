Amrit Kalash Yatra spl trains to Delhi tomorrow

Vijayawada: South Central Railway is running Amrit Kalash Yatra special trains from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and Secunderabad in Telangana on October 28, according to a communique from the divisional railway office here on Thursday.

The Amrit Kalash Yatra special train will mark the final leg journey of Amrit Kalash from state capital to national capital New Delhi and culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh (MMMD) campaign.

As part of MMMD campaign, sacred soil and rice are being collected from households across the country in Amrit Kalash, which will be used for creation of Amrit Vatika and Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav memorial at Kartavyapath, India Gate in New Delhi. It may be recalled that the MMMD campaign was started on August 9 encouraging people to pay their tributes to the Veers and Veeranganas who dedicated and sacrificed their lives for the nation. The campaign was unfolded at panchayat/village, block, urban local body, state and national levels inviting people from across the country to participate in Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign through various activities such as construction of Shila Phalakams, creation of Amrit Vatikas, tree plantation, Veeron ka Vandan, and Panch Pran ceremony.

The sacred soil and rice collected from the Block-level at districts will travel to the capital city of the respective state/UT from October 22 to 27.

After reaching the state capitals, the Amrit Kalash from across the country will be transported to Delhi from October 28 to 30 for the culmination of the campaign.