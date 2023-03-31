Chittoor: AMRUT funds to be used for Adavipalli Reservoir works: MLA

Atal Mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation (AMRUT) funds to a tune of Rs 276 crore will be diverted for constructing Adavipalli Reservoir for supplying drinking water to Chittoor city, according to Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu. Speaking media persons here on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal for the project and steps have been initiated for calling the tenders for the same.





He charged that TDP government has intentionally neglected the development of Chittoor and no permanent solution was found for mitigating drinking water problem in the city. Due to initiatives taken by the Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, he said the Chief Minister gave his nod to allocate Rs 100 crore for overall development of Chittoor Assembly constituency. The MLA further said that he had visited all the divisions under the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme and collected first-hand information directly from people. He defended the government move to liquidate both Chittoor Cooperative Dairy and Chittoor Cooperative Sugars. After exploring all options to revive the two defunct units failed, he said the government took this decision, he added.