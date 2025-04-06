AMTZ completes its first ever prosthetic limb fitment for a pet

Visakhapatnam: To foster innovation-driven healthcare and rehabilitation that blends science with compassion, the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam successfully completed its first-ever prosthetic limb fitment for a pet. The pioneering achievement marks a new chapter in animal rehabilitation in India. The custom-designed prosthetic limb was fabricated using a durable polypropylene and incorporated a soft inner liner for comfort along with an antiskid base to support walking and running.

The initiative was led by the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) and the Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) under AMTZ whose combined expertise and dedication made this groundbreaking success possible.

Speaking on the occasion, the AMTZ team emphasised that this fitment is just the beginning. “We are committed to expanding our services to benefit many more animals in need. Our mission is to ensure that no life is left behind due to mobility challenges—be it human or animal,” the team said.

With growing demand for pet prosthetics and increasing awareness of animal welfare, the Artificial Limb Centre aims to become a hub for advanced veterinary orthotics and prosthetics in India.