An all-new midday meal menu for students in AP comes into effect from January 21, here is the menu chart

The YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled yet another promise of changing the menu in the Mid-day meals scheme. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who launched the Amma Vodi scheme of providing financial assistance to the mother who send their wards to schools on January 9 has promised that he would provide healthy food as part of Mid-day meal scheme.

The officials were directed to make necessary arrangements to this extent and Rs. 200 crores has been released for this purpose. The new menu is said to come into effect from January 21.

Here is the enhanced Menu for Mid-day meals.

Monday - Rice, Daal and egg curry

Tuesday - Puliohara, Tomato Daal, Egg

Wednesday - Vegetable Rice, Potato curry and, Egg

Thursday - Kichidi, Tomato chutney and egg

Friday - Rice, Leafy Vegetable curry and Egg

Saturday - Rice Samber, Pongali

In addition, due to the rise in prices of essential commodities in the market, the govt had hiked the funds for the agencies to implement the scheme to perfection. On the other hand, the government has already raised the honorarium of cooking agencies. Previously, they were paid an honorary salary of Rs. 1000, which is increased to Rs. 3,000.