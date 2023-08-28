Live
An immense pride for Telugu people all over the world says Chandrababu
TDP chief Chandrababu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Daggubati Purandeshwari, Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and others attended the unveiling of this Rs.100 coin with NTR's picture
Delhi : It is known that President Draupadi Murmu released NTR centenary commemorative coin in a function held in Delhi on Monday. TDP chief Chandrababu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Daggubati Purandeshwari, Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and others attended the unveiling of this Rs.100 coin with NTR's picture. Chandrababu responded to this in 'X'.
Chandrababu explained, "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Honorable President Draupadi Murmu for releasing a special coin with figure in honor of NTR. This moment is a source of immense pride for all the Telugu people around the world who stood united today despite differences, transcending politics, erasing boundaries and commemorating NTR's great legacy."
