  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

An immense pride for Telugu people all over the world says Chandrababu

An immense pride for Telugu people all over the world says Chandrababu
x
Highlights

TDP chief Chandrababu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Daggubati Purandeshwari, Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and others attended the unveiling of this Rs.100 coin with NTR's picture

Delhi : It is known that President Draupadi Murmu released NTR centenary commemorative coin in a function held in Delhi on Monday. TDP chief Chandrababu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Daggubati Purandeshwari, Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and others attended the unveiling of this Rs.100 coin with NTR's picture. Chandrababu responded to this in 'X'.

Chandrababu explained, "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Honorable President Draupadi Murmu for releasing a special coin with figure in honor of NTR. This moment is a source of immense pride for all the Telugu people around the world who stood united today despite differences, transcending politics, erasing boundaries and commemorating NTR's great legacy."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X