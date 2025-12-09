An initiative to strengthen youth employability

Visakhapatnam: Marking a major step towards strengthening youth employability and industry-aligned skill development in Andhra Pradesh, Infosys Foundation, in collaboration with ICT Academy, launched its flagship corporate social responsibility initiative ‘Finishing School for Employability’ at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College here on Monday.

The programme, designed exclusively for 130 shortlisted students, comprises two intensive career tracks--python web developer for 65 engineering students and premier banker for 65 undergraduate students, featuring 80 hours of technical coursework and 20 hours of soft skills training to enhance competency, confidence, and workplace readiness.

The inaugural ceremony was hosted at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering in the presence of leading academic and institutional representatives.

The keynote address was delivered by G Madhu Kumar, Secretary and Correspondent, Dr Lankapalli Bullayya Colleges, who encouraged students to stay disciplined and utilise the rare opportunity provided to them through this selection-based programme

GSK Chakravarthy, Principal of the college, D Deepak Chowdary, Principal, College of Engineering, S Dinakar Reddy, Andhra Pradesh state head, ICT Academy, among others, spoke.