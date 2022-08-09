Anakapalli gears up for grand I-Day celebrations

Anakapalli: Marking the 75 years of India's independence, the district administration of Anakapalli is making elaborate plans to celebrate it on August 15.

With District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash already directing the officials concerned to make all the arrangements for the district-level Independence Day celebrations at NTR Grounds on August 15, it would be the first national festival at Anakapalli after reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Holding a meeting with the district officials of various departments in Anakapalli district on Monday, they should make the celebrations a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said no stone will be left unturned to celebrate the I-Day and that every official should step forward to contribute to the celebrations.

The officials were ordered to make the ground suitable for the celebrations. The GVMC zonal commissioner was directed to ready the ground, completing all the required repair works.

Further, Ravi Subhash directed the officials to take concrete measures in providing drinking water, seating arrangements at the venue and inviting dignitaries for the ensuing event.

Cultural programmes will be presented during the occasion. Meanwhile, the officials of the electricity department were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the grounds.

Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari, DRO P Venkata Ramana and district officials of various departments, among others are teaming up to make I-Day celebrations a grand affair.