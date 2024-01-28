  • Menu
Anakapalli Indoor Stadium to get refurbished; stone laid

Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti, Head of Project, NTPC Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha at the foundation stone laying ceremony held in Anakapalli on Saturday
Highlights

  • Foundation stone was laid for the redevelopment works
  • Facility will nurture sports enthusiasts and extend support to the local youth

Anakapalli: Anakapalli Indoor Stadium that includes a badminton court, a walking track, parking and seating facilities, among others is all set to get refurbished.

In connection with this, foundation stone was laid here on Saturday in the presence of Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti, Head of Project, NTPC Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanja Kumar Sinha said the facility will nurture sports enthusiasts and extend support to the local youth for their sports zeal in the newly formed Anakapalli district and support local youth for their sports zeal, NTPC Simhadri has come forward for development of sports infrastructure facilities. He assured that NTPC Simhadri would always work with its community for fulfilling their requirement in education, infrastructure development, health and sanitation improvement, water, sports and games promotion, etc., Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash appreciated NTPC Simhadri for its initiative and informed that the redevelopment works will be completed in a time bound manner and the new stadium would be ready in 4 to 5 months’ time. District Joint Collector Jahnavi along with other district officials and local representatives attended the inaugural.

The programme was attended by BB Patra (Head of HR), V. Jayan (AGM, EMG) and K Prakasa Rao (Manager, HR-CSR).

