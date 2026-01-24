Anakapalli police bust inter-district job fraud gang

Anakapalli: Anakapalli district police have arrested an inter-district gang that defrauded people by promising government jobs through fake connections to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The gang was busted by Rolugunta police under the supervision of Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha.

According to police, a woman from Rolugunta mandal was preparing for DSC (District Selection Committee) examination when the accused, identified as Eragorla Srinu alias A Srinu from Prakasam district, befriended her husband. He convinced the family that he had high-level contacts at the CMO and promised them to help secure an SGT (Secondary Grade Teacher) post in the February 2025 DSC examination in exchange for Rs 15 lakh.

To gain their trust, the accused sent a fake audio clip impersonating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Whenever the victims expressed suspicion, he arranged conference calls with another person, who posed as Bhargav Chowdary, PA to IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Reposing trust in the assurances made by Srinu, the victims paid Rs 12.13 lakh in installments. When the promised job failed to materialise, they approached Rolugunta police, who launched an investigation and nabbed the accused using technical evidence.

The main accused A Srinu was arrested on January 16. Police informed that he is a habitual offender, previously he collected Rs 2.5 lakh in Vijayawada by promising a lineman post and Rs 11 lakh in Addanki by promising SI post.

The second accused, Shaik Saleem, a resident of Vijayawada, impersonated as Minister’s PA and allegedly threatened the victims. He was taken into custody in Vijayawada.

Addressing the media, SP Tuhin Sinha said, “Government jobs are filled strictly based on merit. People should not believe anyone demanding money for the posts no matter how influenced they present themselves to be. Public vigilance is the key to preventing such frauds.” He appreciated the efforts of Anakapalli Sub-Division DSP M Sravani, Kothakota CI G Koteswara Rao, Rolugunta SI P Ramakrishna Rao, and their staff for cracking the

case effectively.