Anakapalli: Students bring out innovative science models

Anakapalli: Science exhibitions are very useful for students to improve their scientific knowledge from the basic level, said District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti.

Inaugurating a district level science exhibition organised at the GVMC High School here on Wednesday, the Collector said future scientists of India should be equipped with creativity and scientific knowledge.

The students who participated in the exhibition were appreciated for presenting their inventions in an innovative manner. The models displayed at the campus include agriculture, environment, solar energy, organic fertilizers, natural farming, physics, medicine and mathematics.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that teachers and parents should encourage students to think creatively and work on science models from the primary level. "This will help them expand their knowledge and research attitude," he opined.

About 120 projects from 89 schools across the district were displayed at the science fair. The projects displayed in the exhibition were thoroughly examined by the District Collector.

RIO Sujatha, District Education Officer M. Venkata Lakshmamma, Deputy DEO Prem Kumar, MEO Diwakar, teachers and students of various high schools participated.