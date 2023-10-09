Anam dares YSRCP ministers for debate on CM Jagan’s assets

Nellore (Nellore district): Describing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ‘financial terrorist,’ TDP senior leader Anam Venkataramana Reddy dared the ministers in YSRCP to come up for open debate on the Jagan’s illegal assets.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Anam said that in 2003-04 financial year Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his annual income as Rs 9.19 lakh in his income tax returns.

In 2009 financial year, in the income tax returns Jagan filed it as Rs 77.40 crore and it was steeply increased to Rs 90 crore by 2010.

The TDP leader asked that the ruling party leaders should clear how it is possible for Jagan to earn such a huge money just in 6 years.

The TDP leader recalled during CBI probe it was proved that Rs 1,256 crore investments came to Jagathi Publications owned by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after it was launched in September 14, 2006.

He said that over 22 shell companies including one Aurobindo Pharma owned by Rajasekhar Reddy’s co-father-inlaw and present Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy have invested the amounts in Jagathi Publications in 2004, 2005, 2006 years and secured Rs 1,256 crore even without doing any business.

He said that YSRCP ministers have no moral right to criticise Naidu as Jagan spent 16 months in the prison.