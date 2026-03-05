MLA slams Atchannaidu over remarks on LC Chairman

Kurnool: Alur YSRCP MLA Busine Virupakshi criticized TDP leader and Minister K Atchannaidu for his alleged remarks against the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (LC), terming them inappropriate and unbecoming of a senior public representative.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Virupakshi expressed serious concern over what he described as references made to the Chairman’s religious identity, stating that dragging personal faith into legislative discourse was highly objectionable and against democratic norms.

The MLA emphasised that constitutional positions such as the Legislative Council Chairman must be respected irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. He pointed out that members of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council represent diverse communities and are elected through a democratic process, and any attempt to target an individual based on religious identity undermines the sanctity of the institutions.

He further remarked that leaders entrusted with ministerial responsibilities must exercise restraint and uphold the dignity of the House in both speech and conduct.

Referring to the demand by YSRCP MLCs for a discussion in the Council on the alleged adulteration of the sacred Tirumala laddu, Virupakshi alleged that the Minister was attempting to divert attention from the issue by making controversial statements. He said the ruling party members were insisting on a structured debate within the House and avoiding such discussion while making personal remarks was unacceptable. The Aluru MLA demanded that Atchannaidu issue an unconditional apology to the Legislative Council Chairman and ensure that decorum is maintained in public life.