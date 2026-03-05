Saree clad men offer prayers in Adoni

Kurnool: In the small village of Santhekudlur (also known as Santa Kudluru) in Adoni mandal, Kurnool district, Holi unfolds in a remarkable and sacred way. Far from the usual playful color-throwing, men here observe an ancient tradition by dressing in silk sarees, adorning themselves with traditional jewellery, flowers, and ornaments.

This centuries-old custom, passed down through generations, is deeply rooted in religious devotion rather than entertainment. All male residents symbolically adopt female attire to participate in temple rituals and processions.

The highlight is the special worship of the divine couple Rathi and Manmadha, the deities of love. Dressed this way, devotees offer prayers for blessings such as timely marriage, children, bountiful harvests, and relief from difficulties. Villagers believe that appearing before the deities in this form helps fulfill long-cherished wishes. Those whose prayers were granted in past years return during Holi to express gratitude by fulfilling vows.

The two-day festival, often starting with Kama Dahanam, draws thousands of visitors from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. They come to witness this unique blend of faith and cultural heritage. Santhekudlur's tradition stands out as a vibrant testament to enduring spiritual legacy amid the festival of colours.