News

DIO inspects immunisation programme

  • Created On:  5 March 2026 12:32 PM IST
DIO inspects immunisation programme
Kurnool: District Immunisation Officer Dr Uma on Wednesday inspected the ongoing disease prevention vaccination programme at 58th Secretariat under the jurisdiction of UPHC Sri Ram Nagar.

The visit was undertaken to oversee the implementation of routine immunisation activities and to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are receiving vaccines as per schedule. She examined the arrangements at the site and reviewed the overall functioning of the immunisation drive.

During inspection, Dr Uma instructed Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and ASHA workers to inform pregnant women and lactating mothers at least a day in advance about their scheduled vaccinations to avoid dropouts. She interacted with beneficiaries and their attendants, creating awareness about the importance of balanced nutrition, exclusive breastfeeding, the use of ORS and zinc tablets for children, and the need to maintain personal hygiene. The Mother and Child Protection (MCP) cards and due lists were verified to assess coverage and ensure timely follow-up of beneficiaries.

The officer also reviewed stock and storage of vaccines available at UPHC Sri Ram Nagar and inspected maintenance of cold chain system to safeguard vaccine potency.

She later interacted with patients visiting the health centre and expressed satisfaction with the healthcare services being provided.

District Health Education and Extension Officer Baba Fakruddin and Supervisor Shivakumar and health staff were also present.

Tags

Kurnool immunisation programme inspectionUPHC Sri Ram Nagar vaccination driveDistrict Immunisation Officer Dr UmaANMs and ASHA workers vaccination awarenessMother and Child Protection cards verification
