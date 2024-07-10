Anam is known for his credible political lineage

Nellore: Atmakuru MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy hails from the distinguished Anam family, renowned in state politics for its professional and credible political lineage. His political journey is marked by notable achievements and a reputation as a high-profile leader.

For many politicians, the path to securing an MLA ticket involves navigating a landscape fraught with internal party rivalries, backstabbing and the need to engage in questionable practices to gain the attention of the party high command. However, for Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, this journey appeared almost effortless.

At just 25-years-old, Anam secured an MLA seat and even a ministerial position in his debut attempt contesting from the Nellore City constituency as TDP candidate in the 1983 elections. This victory caught the attention of then CM NT Rama Rao, who appointed him as the minister for roads and buildings twice, in 1983 and 1985.

In his 45-year political career, Anam has contested 10 times and won seven times, representing various constituencies and parties. His electoral victories include Nellore City (1983), Rapur (1985, 1999, 2004), Venkatagiri (2019) and Atmakur (2009, 2024). He faced defeats in Rapur (1989, 1994) and Atmakur (2014).

Anam’s ministerial tenure is unparalleled. He has served as a minister six times so far and assumed the portfolios of R&B ministry, I&PR, Municipal Administration and Finance whereas in the present government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, he was entrusted with the responsibilities of endowments ministry.

Anam’s political career nearly reached its zenith during the state’s bifurcation period. When N Kiran Kumar Reddy was pressured to resign as Chief Minister, Anam was considered a potential successor for undivided Andhra Pradesh. However, the opportunity slipped away as Kiran Kumar Reddy remained in office until the announcement of the 2014 election notification.