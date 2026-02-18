'Gap Between Sangh’s Image and Reality Over 100 Years Is Unfortunate,' says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, known for his focus on nation-building, has highlighted Shatak: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ke 100 Varsh as a cinematic glimpse into a little-known chapter of India’s nation-building. He noted that while the Sangh’s contributions are widely discussed, there has often been a gap between public perception and the ground reality.

Urging people to watch the film to better understand the Sangh and its role in shaping the nation, Gadkari said, "As a volunteer, I sometimes feel there has been a gap between image and reality, or between perception and the ground truth. Unfortunately, this has happened with the Sangh. I invite you to come closer, explore its ideology, and understand the spirit of sacrifice, dedication, and patriotism. See the scale of individual development work, from service to tribal regions, from cooperatives to education. In the progress and development of our nation, the credit for these achievements belongs to the Sangh."

He added, "I have worked on roads, bridges, expressways, and tunnels. I am not an engineer, nor did I have prior experience. Many ask how I managed, and I say: I am a volunteer of the Sangh and a worker of the Student Council. The values I received from these institutions guided my work, and that is why I continued."

Inviting people to step forward, he said, "I believe we should all come together to celebrate this centenary, understand the Sangh, and embrace its ideology in our lives. I sincerely request you to watch this film and make an effort to understand the Sangh.”

Talking about the Sangh, Gadkari said, “Over these 100 years, the RSS has inspired millions of young people with patriotism and the spirit of nation-building. I am proud to say that I, too, am one of the many small volunteers who have received this inspiration.”

He added, "Because of their dedication, we celebrate this historic 100 years today. Yet, the work is far from complete. Our goal is to make India a world leader. In every field—social, economic, and educational—we aim to work so that our country rises to the top globally."

Gadkari further stated, "We strive to uplift Dalits, the oppressed, and marginalized communities, those struggling with poverty, hunger, and unemployment, and work to change their lives. We are Indians, and Hindutva is our Indian identity. Indian identity is Hindutva. It is a timeless cultural heritage passed down from our ancestors. Hindutva is neither casteist nor communal, nor is it tied to any single religion. It is a way of life. People of all faiths can be Indian, and Indian identity is rooted in our history, culture, and heritage. This is the inspiration that the RSS has given us.”

Shatak: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ke 100 Varsh traces the Sangh’s ideological evolution, social initiatives, and national service across generations. The trailer, released recently, has generated wide discussion and interest. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas across India on 20 February 2026.