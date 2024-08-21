Andhra Pradesh minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy emphasized the importance of revitalizing the Somasila project, which has fallen into disrepair following significant damage from floods two years ago. He announced plans to complete the damaged concrete work in the upcoming season and highlighted proposals to channel water to the nearby Rallapadu project.

Reddy expressed disappointment with the past government's lack of action regarding the Somasila reservoir's restoration, contrasting it with the proactive approach taken by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

He recalled Naidu's recent engagement with farmers in the area, which demonstrated a genuine concern for their plight. Reddy noted that Naidu held an open forum with farmers without the presence of police or restrictions, ensuring a transparent dialogue.

Anam Ramnarayana Reddy has portrayed as a visionary leader, committed to the welfare of the farming community.