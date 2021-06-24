Anandaiah urges Andhra Pradesh government to punish black marketers of his herbal mix

Ongole: Ayurvedic practitioner Bonige Anandaiah has demanded the government to take stringent action against those who are black-marketing the herbal mix prepared by him for Covid treatment and added that this herbal medicine is always distributed for free.

He visited Ongole town to inspect the place allocated by Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy for local preparation of the wonder mix and met Magunta Raghava Reddy and Balineni Praneeth Reddy to discuss the arrangements to distribute it free to all needy people in the district.

Anandaiah said that his team was disappointed as the government didn't respond to distribute the herbal mix through its system, but it is encouraging to them that the public representatives are meeting him and distributing the potion to the needy people. He said that he is sharing the herbal mix with all people coming to him, irrespective of their political affiliations, region or religion. He thanked Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy for extending support to him from the very beginning and announced that his team would prepare the wonder potion at Ongole and all district headquarters, if possible to help the locals receive it easily for free. He condemned the remarks that the Anandaiah's wonder mix is being sold for a price and said that it is the failure of the government for not able to control the black marketers.

Magunta Raghava Reddy thanked Anandaiah for agreeing to their request for distribution of the herbal mix to the people in the Prakasam district and coming forward to prepare it at Ongole. He said that though they provide the machinery, herbs and other raw materials to the Anandaiah team, they cannot claim the total mix for them.

He said that they are encouraging people, whoever wants to distribute the herbal mix to the people, to come forward and do their part of service to the people.

Later, Anandaiah met Balineni Praneeth Reddy, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Ongole YSRCP president Singaraju Venkatarao and others and discussed the distribution of the wonder potion in other parts of the district.