Anantapur: 104 call centers to be strengthened to swiftly attend to Corona patients

Anantapur: In the context of two Covid deaths allegedly caused by failure of 104 ambulance staff in responding to pleas of two patients for transporting them to the hospitals for treatment of their respiratory problems, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu appointed District Panchayat Officer Ramanatha Reddy (mobile No:- 7382996167), as nodal officer to monitor the 104 call centres.

He has been directed to adhere the instructions issued in Covid instant order-68 scrupulously and monitor the data gathering in 104 call centres and ensure that data is uploaded on a daily basis immediately and also directed to submit daily reports to the Joint Collector (VWS &D), Anantapur and Command Control Room, Anantapur without fail.

The district call centres shall function on a 24-hour basis in three shifts. They shall receive the calls from the Central 104 call centre and interact with the hospital superintendent and CCC centre in charges for admissions. They shall also interact with the medical officers and other hospital superintendents for collecting their swabs.

Further they shall also interact with the transportation nodal officers for picking up positive persons from their residences for triaging. For this sufficient number of vehicles will be deployed in the districts in decentralised manner for picking up people and to be brought to triaging centres, according to an instruction from the State medical and health headquarters.

M Ravi Shankar (mobile No:- 9538802669), Deputy DIO, NIC is hereby appointed as Technical supporter/Technical Assistant to 104 call centre and he is directed to give technical assistance to the 104 call centre and he should work in coordination with District Panchyat Officer, Anantapur.