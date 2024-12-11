Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Parents

Shivamogga: A student of third standard student died by suicide in Bejjavalli village, Tirthahalli taluk, Shivamogga district.

The deceased has been identified as Preetham (10), a student of the local government school in Bejjavalli. Sources reveal that on Sunday evening, Preetham was scolded by his parents for an unknown reason. Distressed, he took his own life when no one else was at home.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Further details about the exact circumstances leading to the tragedy are yet to emerge. (eom)