Strict Protocols Set for Group 2 Exams in Wanaparthy District

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi emphasized the importance of conducting the upcoming Group 2 exams on December 15 and 16 with utmost organization and coordination among departmental staff. A crucial coordination meeting was held at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Wednesday afternoon, led by Additional Collector Revenue G. Venkateshwarlu.

The Collector clarified that candidates must arrive at the examination centers punctually, as latecomers will not be allowed entry, even if delayed by just one minute. The exams are scheduled to take place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, with strict entry times of 9:30 AM and 2:30 PM respectively.

Students are required to present one of the 12 accepted types of original identity cards; photocopies will not be accepted. Additionally, examinees may bring only a blue or black pen, their hall ticket, and the identity card into the exam venue. Prohibited items include cell phones, electronic devices, handbags, pouches, and various other personal articles.

In cases where downloaded hall tickets are unclear or the photo is not recognizable, candidates must provide three passport-sized photographs along with a signed undertaking letter from a gazetted officer.

Collector Surabhi directed Municipal Commissioners to ensure thorough sanitation of examination centers a day prior, as well as to establish drinking water provisions and clear signage. Tahsildars are tasked with enforcing Section 144 during the examination period and closing all Xerox centers.

Further instructions were given to the Electricity Department to guarantee uninterrupted power supply in all venues, while the Medical Officer must arrange for first aid and have an ambulance on standby. The Police Department will provide personnel for student checks at the venues, and the RTC officer is to increase bus services to ensure timely transport for candidates.

For any examination-related issues during these days, students and concerned individuals can reach out to the Control Room at 08545-233525 for assistance.

Additional Collector Revenue G. Venkateshwarlu, ZP CEO Yadaya, RDO Subramaniam, and officials from various departments actively participated in the meeting to ensure a smooth examination process.