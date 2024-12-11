Mohan Babu should immediately issue a public apology: Press Club President Balavardhan

Wanaparthy: Journalists under the leadership of President Balavardhan protested against the unprovoked attack on Ranjith, a prominent TV channel journalist, by film hero and producer Mohan Babu at the Press Club office. Speaking on the occasion, the journalists said...the attack on the media representatives who came to cover the news at Mohan Babu's house is a proof of your arrogance and your degradation.

They demanded a public apology for the attack on the journalists. The attack in the presence of the police has once again proved that the safety of journalists is not assured, and they said that the government leaders should respond to this and punish the attackers severely. Ramesh, Srinivasulu, Ravinder Goud, KM Basha, Vijay, Parasha Ramulu, Balaraju, Chiranjeevi, Atiq Pasha, Rajendra Prasad, Gopi, Uma Shankar, Srikanth, Rajesh, Ashok, Ramesh, Manyam, Ravi, Kumaraswamy, Mahesh, Shankar, Prakash and others participated in this program.