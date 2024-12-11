MP's Gita recitation programme finds place in Guinness World Records

Bhopal: The Gita recitation programme by the Madhya Pradesh government has found a place in the Guinness World Records.

"More than 7,200 'acharyas' and 'vatuks' collectively recited the third chapter 'Karma Yoga' on Wednesday, making a record," a statement issued by the government said.

The event was parallely organised at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground and Ujjain to mark the sacred occasion of Gita Jayanti.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the collective recitation of the Gita by thousands of Acharyas in Bhopal and Ujjain has been registered in the 'Guinness Book of World Records'.

He congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh for this achievement.

Chief Minister Yadav said Lord Krishna inspired society through his divine acts and ideals from birth to death.

He further stated that the event was organised to enlighten the citizens and connect them with eternal culture.

On International Gita Mahotsav, the state government has organised various events.

During the state-level programmes, exhibitions of the 'Shrimad Bhagavata Purana' and artworks on cows and cowherders were organised.

Additionally, the Sadho Band from Mumbai was scheduled to present devotional songs.

The statement said that to apprise tourists and visitors coming to Madhya Pradesh of the significance of the religious scriptures, hotels will keep copies of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas.

Gita Jayanti is celebrated the day after the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha.

The Gita originated 5,000 years ago when Lord Shri Krishna imparted the teachings of Karma to Arjuna during the war between the Kauravas and the Pandavas in Kurukshetra.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Hitanand Sharma, Cabinet Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dharmendra Singh Lodhi and other dignitaries were present.



