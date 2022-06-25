Anantapur : Ananthalakshmi College signs MoU with Unacademy

Anantapur : Ananthalakshmi College has entered a memorandum of understanding with Unacademy, the largest learning academy in the country, for students. Unacademy spokesperson Mukka Rajkumar and Ananthalakshmi College Vice-Chairman M Ramesh Naidu, Principal Dr V Murtirao Khokale, Vice Principal Dr B Rama Subbareddy, Heads of Departments signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

As part of it, Unacademy will provide info on online webinars, various technical topics, software training programmes and job opportunities, as well as career guidance. College Chairman M Ramudu said that the management of Ananthalakshmi College would take the initiative to provide all kinds of facilities for the students. Unacademy representative Mukka Rajkumar, Ananthalakshmi College Vice Chairman M Ramesh Naidu, Principal Dr V Murtirao Khokale Garu, Vice Principal Dr B Rama Subbareddy and Heads of Departments participated.