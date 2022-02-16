Anantapur: Ananthalakshmi College student shines in softball tourney

Anantapur: Ananthalakshmi College MBA first year student B Bharat Chandra won the first prize in the 18th South Zone Senior Softball Championship held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur District, College Principal Dr Murthy Rao Khokale said.

Gade Raghava Rao Memorial 19th South Indian Senior National Softball Championship was held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. The tournament was organised by the Softball Association of India and Andhra Pradesh, under the aegis of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

Speaking on the occasion, college Chairman Anantha Ramudu said, "Ananthalakshmi College students are happy to win first prize at the national level softball competitions." The prize winning student was congratulated by the college Chairman Anantha Ramudu, Principal Dr Murthy Rao Khokale, Director of College Skill Development Dr Surendra Naidu, Dean of the Academy Dr Rayudu Peyyala, students and faculty members.