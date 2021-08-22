Anantapur: APSDC, Siemens trains 15,531 students

Anantapur: With every second person indulging in engineering these days, it is landing average students in competition and joblessness, especially in core branches including Mechanical engineering, Electrical and electronics engineering, Electronics and communication engineering and Instrumentation engineering.

An estimated 250,000 engineering graduates come out of colleges every year and only 10,000 of them are employable while nobody knows what is happening to the rest. Lack of employment and more so employability.

This is where skill development comes to the fore and the Siemens Centre of Excellence has stepped in to bridge the gap between the Institution and the Industry. The Centre established in the JNTUA support is making a difference in the lives of engineering students not only in the campus but also in its 500 odd affiliated engineering colleges in Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

Vice-Chancellor Ranga Janardhana, Registrar Sasidhar and Rector Vijaya Kumar are together extending institutional support to the 100-year-old Siemens Company which is working with the AP Skill Development Corporation of the state government.

"Industries today are looking at skill developing Institutions, who can manufacture skilled industry-ready engineers and technocrats who can straight away deliver goods," says Yasmin Mirza, centre in-charge during an interaction with The Hans India.

She reveals that the centre had trained as many as 15,531 students from all the 5 districts and most of them had has been absorbed by corporate firms at campus interviews. The centre was established on September 3, 2017 and in a span of 4 years could extend skill upgradation training to 15,000 odd prospective engineers.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Ranga Janardhana told The Hans India that the centre in the campus also trained the Kia Motors engineers in Robotics etc before the commercial launch of the Kia Cars. Kia Motors also have utilised the body paint and body repair laboratories of Siemens Centre of Excellence to train their employees at a basic level.

Most of the students have been placed in esteemed organisations those who have been trained under Siemens Centre of Excellence especially in KIA motors.

The government of AP SPENT Rs 200 crore for setting up 14 laboratories under Siemens Centre of Excellence at the JNTUA campus in coordination with the AP Skill Development Corporation. Dr B Durga Prasad is the chief coordinator of the centre in the campus.