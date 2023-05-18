Anantapur: Arrangements reviewed for Inter supplementary exams

Anantapur :District Collector M Gauthami has called for effective arrangements for the Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations to begin on May 24.

Addressing a review meeting in this regard here on Thursday, she said that uninterrupted power supply should be ensured to facilitate students to prepare for examinations and especially when the examination is on progress. RTC should operate special buses to remote examination centres.

Arrangements should be made based on the problems faced by students during examinations last year. Mobile phones should not be allowed into the examination centres. Students time should not be wasted while subjecting them to checks. First aid should be made available at all the examination centres. Masks should also be made available at the first aid centres. Section 144 should be imposed in the vicinity of examination centres. All photostat centres should be closed in the vicinity. Drinking water availability was a must at the centres, the collector added.