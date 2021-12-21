Anantapur: Bakeries do roaring business for X'Mas

Anantapur: More than 200 churches in the city and a 1,000 in the district are bracing up for the grand Christmas finale on December 25. Most popular 'Nativity' play is being enacted by children and youth in all the churches. Political leaders are also actively participating in the Christmas celebrations as guests of honor and drawing public attention. Christian families are distributing cakes to other community families as a symbol of good will and sharing joy. There is excitement in the air as Christmas could be celebrated this year despite fears of third wave. Last year Christmas was not celebrated due to Covid second wave.

The celebrations in all churches kick-started on November 25 by organising 'Suppose Christmas' like washing functions marking the advent of Christmas season. Churches white-washing and decorations with the stars, Christmas trees and paintings are making the outlook of churches and Christian homes colourful. Several shops are already bustling with Christmas consumers purchasing decorative items and shopowners are making roaring business.

Bakeries in the city are already making plum cakes which are in high demand as every Christmas celebration in churches start with cutting of Christmas cake.

Pastor Catherine Susana described Christmas as a festival of joy and peace. When Christ was born the angels sang 'Joy to the world, the Lord is Come, Let Earth receive her King'. Jesus was born to die for the sins of mankind on Christmas day.

The birth of Jesus has given salvation and light to a world groping in darkness, she observed. The joy of Christmas is to be shared with the have-nots and those hopeless in life. Meanwhile churches are bracing up for the carol parties which are meant to brighten silent nights in the cold December by young carolling bands. Churches are engaged in blankets distribution to the destitutes and homeless braving the cold weather on the roads, bridges and open places.