Live
- Profit booking snaps 2-day winning streak
- Update TTD website with info on local temples: EO
- Defeat of YSRCP inevitable, says Narayana
- Economy growing in right direction: FM
- PSBs pass on Rs 11k-cr bad loans to NARCL
- Electoral rolls’ revision sparks controversy in Tirupati district
- Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions
- Sebi frames norms on brokers
- Retail inflation rises to 5.55% in Nov
- Factory output growth zooms to 16-mth high
Just In
Anantapur: Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav held at CUAP
Modern software has made the learning process of languages more vibrant and scientific, says IT faculty Dr Sumalatha
Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) organised a programme ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’ at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Auditorium here on Tuesday.
Dean-in-charge Prof G Ram Reddy, Prof Rajendra Prasad, former Vice-Chancellor, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati and Dr P Sumalatha, faculty, Dept of IT, graced the event as chief guests. Prof Ram Reddy stated that the suffix Bharati in the name of poet Subramanya Bharati denotes the pan- Indian footprint of Bharatiyatha. He added that apart from excelling in own mother tongue, poet Subramanya Bharati was a polyglot who learnt and spread several languages.
Professor VV Rajendra Prasad in his address highlighted the irrefutable inter-relationship between words in various Bharatiya languages. He said that even the English language has been part of this mutual transfer of words and usages.
Dr Sumalatha explained the role of technology and innovation in making the learning of different languages more easy and efficient. Modern software has enabled the learning process to be more vibrant and scientific.
Students across departments participated in various cultural activities such as solo song, group song, solo dance, and poetry recitation etc.
The event ended with a formal vote of thanks by Asst Prof Dr Manivannan, Dept of Mathematics, CUAP.
Senior faculty members, teaching and non-teaching staff and students across departments have actively participated in the event.