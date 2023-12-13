Anantapur: Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav held at CUAP

Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) organised a programme ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’ at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Auditorium here on Tuesday.



Dean-in-charge Prof G Ram Reddy, Prof Rajendra Prasad, former Vice-Chancellor, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati and Dr P Sumalatha, faculty, Dept of IT, graced the event as chief guests. Prof Ram Reddy stated that the suffix Bharati in the name of poet Subramanya Bharati denotes the pan- Indian footprint of Bharatiyatha. He added that apart from excelling in own mother tongue, poet Subramanya Bharati was a polyglot who learnt and spread several languages.

Professor VV Rajendra Prasad in his address highlighted the irrefutable inter-relationship between words in various Bharatiya languages. He said that even the English language has been part of this mutual transfer of words and usages.

Dr Sumalatha explained the role of technology and innovation in making the learning of different languages more easy and efficient. Modern software has enabled the learning process to be more vibrant and scientific.

Students across departments participated in various cultural activities such as solo song, group song, solo dance, and poetry recitation etc.

The event ended with a formal vote of thanks by Asst Prof Dr Manivannan, Dept of Mathematics, CUAP.

Senior faculty members, teaching and non-teaching staff and students across departments have actively participated in the event.