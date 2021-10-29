Anantapur: Central team satisfied with NREGS works' progress

Anantapur: Development team headed by joint director Amarender Pratap Singh inspected the NREGS works and interacted with wage labourers at Konukondla village in Uravakonda mandal here on Thursday. The team satisfied with NREGS works progress and income generation to wage labourers.

The team inspected avenue plantations and interacted with wage labourers. They also gone through records and studied the implementation of scheme procedures.

They enquired from the labourers on the number of days they worked and the wages earned by them apart from any practical problems faced by them in bank transactions.

They interacted with Yeramma, Ramanjamma and Adilakshmi about the number of days work was allotted to them in a week etc. The women replied in the affirmative saying that they encountered no problems regarding to work allotment and payment of wages.

The team also interacted with Nagamani, a wage labourer and also visited the percolation tank in her crop field. They also visited the field of Mohanrao and also saw the dugout farm pond. The team members instructed the officials to make a record of works undertaken under MNREGS. They inspected even the road laid under MGNREGS at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Amarender addressed the NREGS workers and enquired about work allotment and payment of wages and on social audit.

Joint commissioners of Panchayat Raj and Rural development Shiva Prasad and Kalyan Chakravarthi, joint collector A Siri

and Dwama PD Venugopala Reddy and others accompanied the central team.