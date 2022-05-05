Anantapur: Central University to get smart campus

Anantapur: An ultra-modern state of-the-art smart campus master plan has been designed and a detailed project report is sent to the Central government for approval. The project will be executed in the sprawling 491.30 acres at Janthaluru village in the district.

The campus will play host to 4,508 students and teaching faculty. The smart campus as described by the master plan include a horticulture cultivation zone, academic zone with hostel and library zones around the green agriculture land.

Besides, residential zone is placed away from the academic zone to ensure peaceful and serine climate. Green spine and ample pedestrian walkways and cycle trackways are provided to reduce carbon footprint. Campus blocks are designed eco-friendly which has bicycle and electric bike connectivity throughout. It has separate bicycle path along with the pedestrian walkway.

All the parking areas are covered with solar roof panels which can generate electricity for e-bike and for campus. Campus infrastructure include administration block, hostel blocks for boys and girls, auditorium block, library and computers block, students activity centre, vice-chancellor's house, guest house, residential block and sports block are some of the features of new university district.

The first and destiny vice-chancellor of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh has taken all the trouble to prepare a most ultra-modern smart campus design with 'Rites' the infrastructure people. This new Central University will be the latest university.