Anantapur: Children distribute sweets to stranded migrant workers

Anantapur: Children distribute sweets to stranded migrant workers
Anantapur: Two children, Saraswi and Vignesh, both studying 4th and 2nd standards in Housing Board Colony in the city, hit upon an idea that is preparing sweets and supplying the same to migration labourers, who are stranded in the town due to lockdown.

The two children decided to do something to add smiles on the faces of the migrant labourers who are far away from home and stranded locally.

The children donated their pocket money savings as their share of contribution and urged their parents to make this idea a reality.

Impressed with the idea, the parents of both, who are daily wage workers, decided to encourage their children and also added their own contribution to make 600 'Ravva Laddus' and distribute the same to migrant labourers stranded locally.

Sanjeevini Trust president Ramana arranged for their distribution to the migrant labourers and their children.

