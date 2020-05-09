Anantapur: Collector Gandham Chandrudu inspects rain affected areas

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu inspected the relief operations in the rain affected areas in the city on Friday. As part of `operation clean up,' collapsed tree branches were removed and power supply was restored in the affected areas.

At several places trees had fallen and electrical poles were uprooted by the powerful winds coupled with rains on Thursday night. The Collector spent some hours in overseeing the relief operations which include removal of tree branches from the main roads of the town. Municipal Commissioner Prashanthi and Assistant Collector Jahnavi accompanied the collector and guided the workers in the operation.











