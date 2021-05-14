Anantapur: Courage is the best weapon against Corona says Covid survivor Suryanarayana Raju

Anantapur: Not just social distancing is important to protect oneself from Covid-19 but also total distancing from media, social media, electronic or print media particularly the vernacular ones is also very important for speedy recovery from corona virus says Suryanarayana Raju, Head Constable in the Special branch in Anantapur.

"I want to tell all those who are scared of death by corona that nothing bad will ever happen if one is courageous, have faith in God and never panic."

When the virus decided to trouble him, being a front-line warrior he was not shattered, nor did he get panicky but his wife, son and daughter were worried and scared. Normally family members boost the confidence of the patient but in this case, he told the family that 95 percent of those tested positive were recovering and there need not be any place for dejection or despair.

Medical care by doctors and senior officials in the department encouraged me by further boosting my belief and confidence says Raju. This helped him in bouncing back to normalcy in five days. But then following doctor's advice he was in isolation for 14 days.

"My earnest appeal is please wear masks and maintain social distance. One should eat well and be in relaxed mood and face adversity with confidence," he said.