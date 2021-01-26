Anantapur district collector Gandham Chandrudu hopes for rapid development

Anantapur: Anantapur district collector Gandham Chandrudu hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day at the local police parade grounds here on Tuesday. He also received the guard of honour from the Armed Reserve Police. SP B Sathya Yesu Babu was also present.

Addressing the gathering, collector Chandrudu observed that the Republic Day meant that we have achieved a state of self-rule and that India became a republic on January 26, 1950. He hoped that the state and district would make rapid progress under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also explained in detail the progress the district made so far and the development initiatives are taken so far.

The parade featured tableaux showcasing the development initiatives of every government department. Agriculture, horticulture, industries, NREDCAP and several government departments displayed their achievements. It was a happy sight to see for all the participants.

Students of several government schools participated in cultural programmes including dance and choreography. They displayed their multiple talents through exhibiting acrobats.

The government departments organised stalls showcasing government schemes in a way that everyone can comprehend the nature of the schemes. Education department, handlooms and textiles, housing, ICDS, Social welfare, DRDA, DWAMA and other departments attracted the people.

MP Talari Rangaiah, MLC V Gopala Reddy, MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, joint collectors Nishanth Kumar, A Siri and Gangadhar Goud, assistant collector Surya and tahsildar Lakshminarayana and others were present.