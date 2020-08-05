Anantapur district court grants bail to JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son in BS-III vehicles scam

Former Tadipatri MLA and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmit Reddy were granted bail. The district court granted bail for the duo and likely to be released from Kadapa district jail on Thursday. However, with two or three cases being registered against the two, there is confusion over bail and release. Suspense continues over whether they will be released on bail granted by the district court and it remains to be seen will they be released from jail.

A case has been registered against JC Prabhakar Reddy for allegedly changing BS-3 vehicles into BS-4 vehicles and registering them illegally. A case has also been registered against Prabhakar Reddy's son JC Asmit Reddy at the Anantapur One Town Police Station on charges of forging insurance documents. The two were arrested by the police on June 13 in Shamshabad, Hyderabad and later shifted to Kadapa district. Police took him into custody and questioned him and after a series of trials, the duo has got bail.

After a full fledged inquiry, the police had booked criminal cases against JC Prabhakar Reddy and Asmith Reddy's after the complaint filed by the transport department leveling charges with forging documents to get BS-III vehicles registered as BS-IV vehicles. Earlier, the TDP MLA and former minister Atchannaidu also been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Employees Insurance Scheme (ESI) scam.

While TDP the opposition party is crying foul over the arrest of their leaders and alleged of witch hunting by the YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.