Anantapur: DRDO to fund M Tech course in Defence Technologies

Anantapur: DRDO Chairman and Defence secretary Research and Development G Satheesh Reddy, an alumni of JNTUA College of Engineering 1980-84 batch, went down the memory lane of his days as an engineering student in the campus igniting fond memories with people and also with every tree and leaf as he called it in the campus that brings alive unforgettable memories of the good olden days.

Participating in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the JNTUA College of Engineering as the chief guest on the concluding day of 3-day celebrations here in the campus auditorium on Saturday, Satheesh stated that he along with scores of the alumni present today has an emotional attachment with the campus, co-students and faculty.

The DRDO Chairman said the eminent college has produced alumni that the nation can boast of in all parts of the world as well as in the echelons of power both in the Union government and in several state governments. Two outstanding persons M Giridhar, Transport Secretary and one director general in Industries department in the Union government Vara Prasad are holding key portfolios that are impacting the country on the roadways and industry front apart from him in the Defence sector. He said that excellence is the buzz word and for which the college in Anantapur stood for.

Speaking on multiple opportunities for the universities to work with the DRDO in the field of Research and Development, Satheesh Reddy came forward to finance the staff salaries budget if the university came forward to launch a new course M Tech in Defence Technologies. He revealed that the DRDO was working with 300 academic institutes in the country and spending Rs 1,000 crore on the potential students, who are into defence related research and innovation. DRDO would support young graduates, who can identify problems and present solutions in the defence sector on subjects like Cyber security, Artificial Intelligence and Defence security and anything related to the defence sector for setting up start-up companies. For potential candidates, the financial assistance to individual innovators will be to the order of Rs 10 crores.

The Prime Minister, he said, is very keen to encourage research and innovation that is paramount and crucial to the defence sector and invest heavily for speedier results. In the context of technology being crucial for development, advanced technology, competitive prices and standalone achievement only can create demand for one's services. Now, the Prime Minister's slogan has graduated from 'Make in India' to 'Make for the world'.

He said there are multiple such projects for the universities to showcase it's student talents and creativity and capabilities in other sectors including ISRO, Department of Atomic Energy and 'Anti-Satellite Mission Sakthi', he said and India had occupied eminent position in the world by occupying 4th and 5th positions in the satellite and atomic sector. Referring to India's achievements in the making of Light Combat Aircraft, Arjun Tank, Submarines and Ballistic Missiles etc, the DRDO chairman stressed that advanced technology creation is crucial for marketing of one's products at a cost-effective price and for creating a world market demand.