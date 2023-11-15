Live
Anantapur: Elocution competitions for children tomorrow
Highlights
District libraries have launched week-long celebrations from Tuesday.
Anantapur-Puttaparthi: District libraries have launched week-long celebrations from Tuesday. During the week, several programmes will be held to create awareness on the importance of attaining knowledge by reading books and literature on a plethora of subjects.
Every evening throughout the week cultural programmes will be held for children on Tuesday, book exhibition on Wednesday, elocution competition on Thursday, poetry competition on Friday, workshop on digital libraries on Saturday and awareness on Disha app on Sunday.
