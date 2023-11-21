Anantapur: Ensure people’s satisfaction by redressing grievances

Anantapur: Collector M Gautami received scores of petitions from people under Spandana and Jagananna Ku Chebudam flagship programmes of the government.

Joint Collector Kethan Garg, DRO Gayathri Devi, RDO Grandhi Venkatesh, DRDA PD Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Collectors Sudha Rani and Anand and officers from other departments participated. In all 437 petitions were received from the people who came from different parts of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautami asked officials to ensure quality redressal of people’s issues. Officials should monitor the fate of grievances received. They should be disposed of ensuring full satisfaction of the petitioners.

Under the ‘Bharat Sankalpa Yatra,’ she said that massive awareness will be launched from November 26 to January 26 on all the Central government schemes being implemented in the State. Anyone who are left out of the schemes would be included during the Sankalpa Yatra.

Prominent among those who were present included CPO Ashok Kumar Reddy, Agriculture JD Umamaheshwaramma, ICDS PD Sridevi, Mepma PD Vijayalakshmi, DPO Prabhakar Rao, LDM Sathya Raj, DTC Veeraraju, DSO Shobha Rani and Municipal Commissioner Bhagyalakshmi.