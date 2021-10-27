Anantapur: FPO inspires women farmers to popularise organic farming

Anantapur: An organic farming revolution is sweeping the district with amazing results, thanks to the dedicated efforts put in by social worker and organic woman farmer C Bhanuja, who inspired scores of women farmers and instrumental in establishing 'Farmers Producers Organisation' (FPO) to spread the message and carry forward the organic movement.



Chief functionary of REDS, an NGO and founder of 'Anantha Rural Women Farmers Producers Organisation' Bhanuja established the FPO with 552 farmers from five villages including Poolakunta, Kodimi, Kamarupalle,Kurugunta and Taticherla. Bhanuja inspired women farmers to produce organic fruits and vegetables and consume them first and to popularise organic farming. Farm produce include papayya, banana, drumsticks, guava and custard apple. Inter-crops including millets are being raised by the women farmers. Bhanuja first produced organic products in her 8 acres of land and extended it to another 10 acres of leased land. Using her vast experience as a social worker, who mobolised women for economic empowerment, she roped in even single women, who were struggling for survival and gave them moral and economic support. In the process, the organic movement grew in leaps and bounds and resulted in establishing 4 FPOs. Women were trained to run their own company and emerge as managers and directors of the company.

Talking to The Hans India, Bhanuja said that it is an all women show in 4 FPOs. From cultivation to running the FPO to marketing through tie-up with traders, it is an all women's perfect show and compared to men FPOs, the women have outsmarted men, she muttered with a sense of pride. The organic movement is spreading like wildfire in the district and one can witness something new in the air even as many NGOs and even government agencies are also kindling the organic revolution. Benguluru being on the border of Anantapur district, has emerged as the major market for organic products.