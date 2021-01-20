Anantapur gets 754 mini-trucks for ration distribution

Anantapur: The district administration is all set for launching the door delivery of PDS commodities including rice and other provisions for all the white cardholders from Wednesday onwards.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has inspected the mini-goods vehicles kept ready for launch at the Government Arts College premises here on Wednesday. He said that as many as 754 trucks has arrived from Amaravati and the door delivery scheme will be formally launched by the chief minister in the state capital and simultaneously in all the districts. On the first of every month, ration commodities would be brought to the doorstep of people on the lines of the senior citizens pension. Joint Collector Nishanth Kumar, RDO Gunabhushan and municipal commissioner Murthy were also present.