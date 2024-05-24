Live
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Expected Features, Price and More
- National Brother's Day 2024: Date, Significance, History, Wishes and Messages
- Make foolproof arrangements for counting: CEO to officials
- Narasaraopet: 13 accused in SIT cases arrested
- Eluru: Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of vote counting
- Cong brought historic ‘green revolution’: Bhatti in Punjab election campaign
- PCA opens office in Rajahmundry
- PM Modi's Nostalgic Journey: Recollections Of Haryana Campaigning
- Fatal Collision On Ambala Highway: Seven Killed, Dozens Injured In Tragic Bus-Truck Crash
- BJLP leader reiterates allegations of corruption in paddy procurement
Just In
Anantapur girl grabs gold medal in national level skating competition
Heena Faiza, a talented young skater from Anantapur, has made her mark on the national stage by securing a gold medal in the 6th national ranking open...
Heena Faiza, a talented young skater from Anantapur, has made her mark on the national stage by securing a gold medal in the 6th national ranking open roller skating championship competition held in Goa. Competing in 5-7 years category, Heena outshone her opponents with a stellar performance, claiming the coveted first place position.
Starting her journey at district level, Heena has consistently showcased her talent and prowess in various sports competitions, gradually progressing from district to State, south zone and now national level. Her commendable feat in winning gold medal underscores her exceptional skills and determination to excel in her chosen sport at a young age. As a role model for aspiring athletes and sports enthusiasts, Heena Faiza's success story serves as an inspiration to all, showcasing the rewards of perseverance, passion, and unwavering commitment to one's goals.