Anantapur: Grand farewell accorded to outgoing Collector Gandham Chandrudu

Anantapur: It is natural for a new collector, who takes charge to get a rousing reception but what has surprised everyone on Thursday, was large crowd of common people and even cross section including NGO and Industry representatives, journalists and admirers including men and women waiting for hours to get the collector Gandham Chandrudu's audience and to bid fare-well to him.

Collector Chandrudu himself was pleasantly surprised to find hundreds of people waiting in queues on the collectorate premises just to bless him and bid him god-speed. This kind of farewell for a transferred collector is unique in the district history. The collector was visibly touched by the affection of the people and he took time to walk down from his chamber to the office premises as a gesture of love and he greeted everyone with folded hands. The atmosphere in the collectorate was one of gloom and a spirit of farewell even as collector Chandrudu attended an official farewell where all district officers present in full strength showered praises and affection on him. Joint collectors Dr A Siri, Nishanth, Gangadhar Goud and Nishanthi showered their love and affection and recalled the way he made a mark on the district with his unique style of functioning. The speakers recalled that collector Chandrudu proved his mettle and administrative capabilities during the first and ongoing Covid second wave and the two temporary Covid hospitals built in a fortnight were feathers on his cap. Innovation and humane approach in the implementation of any scheme was his buzz words. Responding to the touching farewell accorded even by journalist associations, Chandrudu said that he would cherish memories of the district for a long time.