Anantapur: Green rally held

Anantapur: On the occasion of World Environment Day, AP Pollution Control Board conducted green rally from Telugu Thalli statue to Clock Tower on Wednesday.This year theme is ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’ and with a slogan ‘Our Land, Our Future, we are Generation Restoration’.

B Vara Lakshmi, DEO; GNagaraju, GM, DIC;JMurali Krishna, COO, AF Ecology Centre; Vishnu Murthy,MHO, AMC; Dr Paul Ravikumar, DCHS; Nallappa, District Court Officer; Venkata Ramana Naik, Intermediate Board Education;and Anand Bhaskar, DCS;PV Kishore Reddy, EE, AP Pollution Control Board and others participated in the rally.

After flagging off the rally, district officials detailed the importance of protection of environment for the survival of mankind on earth. The rally with Kalajathara programme was followed by awareness programme at Krishna Kala Mandir and administering environmental oath by the participants.

They requested people to avoid usage of plastic and requested them to take up the responsibility of planting and protecting atleast one sapling on Environment Day. Prizes were distributed to the children, who won competitions conducted by APPCBin coordination with districteducation department and Government Medical College.