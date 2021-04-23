Anantapur: Handle second wave with dedication, Bugganna Rajendranath Reddy to officials

Anantapur: Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath Reddy has called upon the official machinery to effectively handle and tackle second wave of coronavirus. Last year, Bugganna said that the government machinery had handled the first wave of the virus efficiently and the state received accolades from the Centre and other agencies for being a role model in covid management.

Addressing a review meeting here on Thursday, the Finance Minister hoped that the second wave of the virus also will be handled with the same dedication and perseverance. The minister said that the chief minister has sent him to the district to review action plans prepared by the district and ensured its effectiveness as conditions and people's mindset had changed when compared to the first wave and the cooperation the government received from the people.

The chief minister has constituted a 21-member committee of ministers and officials for handling the second wave with tenacity. Buganna advised the collector to set up another testing laboratory in Hindupur, keep the official machinery in a state of preparedness and keep the entire paraphernalia of machinery in a state of alertness.

Bugganna felt that the educated patients should prefer to remain in isolation in their homes and leave the official hospitals and covid care centres to the poor who badly needed them. Special officers should be appointed to oversee functioning of new hospitals and covid care centres.

Random check-ups should be made to monitor the operation of medical doctors and their response to the situation. Oxygen storage should be ensured based on the demand. Oxygen storage points should be opened in all the government hospitals and super specialty hospital and even in Hindupur government hospital.

Medicines should be stocked in tune with the coronavirus and the forms it is taking. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, SP Sathya Yesu Babu and joint collector Dr A Siri and Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and MLCs Tippe Swamy, Dr Siddareddy, MLA Anantha Reddy and Mayor Mohamed Vasim and other dignitaries were present.